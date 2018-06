SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police need the public's help identifying a person who robbed a convenience store on the West Side.

The man is accused of robbing a store on North Zarzamora Street near Culebra Road on May 24.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0300.

The video below has surveillance footage of the person police are looking for:

