Police watching hospitals for signs of car burglary suspect shot by homeowner

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are keeping an eye on local hospitals for any signs of a car burglary suspect who they believe was shot by a Northwest Side homeowner.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 13900 block of Hunters Hawk off Northwest Military Highway.

Officer Carlos Ortiz, a public information officer for SAPD, said the homeowner called 911, saying that he had heard a noise outside and went to investigate, armed with a gun.

The homeowner said he found a man inside his pickup, which was parked in his driveway, and confronted him.

"As that suspect gets out of the vehicle, he lunges at the homeowner, and the homeowner fired one time," Ortiz said.

The man who was shot ran from the home.

Police said it appears he was hit by the gunfire because they found a trail of blood throughout the neighborhood.

They believe he climbed into a vehicle at some point and got away.

Police launched their Eagle helicopter to search the neighborhood, but did not find him.

"Officers that worked the area also checked with local hospitals to see if we had any gunshot victims that, maybe, showed up." Ortiz said.

Based on the homeowner's account of what happened, police did not arrest him and have not pursued any charges.

However, Ortiz said the case is still under investigation.

"We have to look at all aspects of the actual shooting because, in the end, this is a shooting," he said. "But at the same time, the state of Texas does allow you to protect your property."

A decision will be made at a later time, Ortiz said.

