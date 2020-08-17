WATCH LIVE: Democratic National Convention kicks off with Michelle Obama delivering keynote speech

Joe Biden and the Democrats are highlighting the party’s inclusive “big tent” Monday night as their 2020 National Convention gets underway Monday with a lineup that features as many former Republican governors as “democratic socialists” — along with former first lady Michelle Obama.
Michelle Obama, whom Gallup determined was the nation’s most admired woman last year, is delivering the keynote address on Monday. She is following a collection of elected officials and ordinary Americans that highlight extraordinary political and racial diversity.
The scheduled Monday speakers include plenty of Democratic politicians:
- Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina
- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo;
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer;
- Alabama Sen. Doug Jones;
- Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
There are also four high-profile Republicans featured on the convention’s opening night:
- Former Ohio two-term Gov. John Kasich
- California businesswoman Meg Whitman
- Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Whitman
- Former New York Congresswoman Susan Molinari
Biden’s team also is highlighting several average Americans, such as Kristin Urquiza, who lost her father to COVID-19 and Michelle Beebe, a school nurse from El Paso.
Beebe, who has been a nurse in El Paso’s Ysleta Independent School District for 16 years, works at Ascarate Elementary School. The school opened for virtual-only instruction Monday, but will soon offer parents the option of having their children learn in-person.