Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offers $1 million reward for reports of voter fraud

AUSTIN, Texas – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced Tuesday that he will pay up to $1 million to people who report voter fraud in the state.

According to a news release, anyone who provides information to law enforcement that leads to an arrest and conviction of voter fraud will be paid a minimum of $25,000. The money will come from Patrick’s campaign fund, according to spokesperson Sherry Sylvester, the Texas Tribune reported.

“I support President Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election and his commitment to making sure that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is disqualified,” Patrick said. “President Trump’s pursuit of voter fraud is not only essential to determine the outcome of this election, it is essential to maintain our democracy and restore faith in future elections.”

Patrick said that Democrats “have no one to blame but themselves for creating suspicion of final vote totals.”

He claimed that Republican poll watchers in several states were denied access to votes being counted and other alleged irregularities that he said “has led many to believe that the final count is not accurate in states where the winner was determined to be a very small percentage of the vote.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday was declared the winner of the presidential race by various news organizations. Trump has promised he will take legal action to contest the vote.

