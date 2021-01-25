WATCH LIVE: White House Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing Monday.

The briefing is expected to begin at noon, but delays are possible.

Psaki is expected to announce President Joe Biden’s signing Monday of an executive order that reverses a Trump-era Pentagon policy that largely barred transgender individuals from serving in the military.

The new order, which Biden signed in the Oval Office during a meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, overturns a ban ordered by President Donald Trump in a tweet during his first year in office. It immediately prohibits any service member from being forced out of the military on the basis of gender identity.

Biden’s order says that gender identity should not be a bar to military service.