Gov. Abbott to sign anti-smuggling bill into law

MCALLEN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott will sign Senate Bill 576 into law and meet with local officials on Wednesday in McAllen.

According to a news release, SB 576 enhances the criminal penalty for human smuggling when a payment is involved. SB 576 also eliminates the requirement of proof for prosecution that a smuggler intended to receive payment for the crime of human smuggling.

Abbott will be joined by McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, state Rep. J.M. Lozano, and McAllen city officials, as well as law enforcement, judicial, and other local officials from the Rio Grande Valley.

