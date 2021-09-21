Gov. Greg Abbott to provide border security update Tuesday from Del Rio

DEL RIO, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott plans to provide a border security update during a press conference Tuesday from the international bridge in Del Rio.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at noon, but there could be delays. You can view the briefing in the video player above.

Abbott’s visit to Del Rio comes four days after he signed a bill into law that will provide an additional $1.8 billion in state funding for border security over the next two years.

The governor has made border security funding a priority in the first and second special legislative sessions. He launched Operation Lone Star in early March to help secure the border and combat the smuggling of people and drugs in Texas.

Abbott has been very critical of the Biden Administration’s handling of the surge of immigrants at the border, especially the nearly 13,000 Haitian immigrants who crossed the Rio Grande River from Mexico and camped under the international bridge in Del Rio last week. He requested an emergency declaration Monday from Biden for Texas in response to the immigrant surge.

Also scheduled to be at the news conference are Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department Adjutant General Tracy Norris, and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd.

