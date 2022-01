(Copyright 2022 by The Associate Press - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a news conference Tuesday in San Antonio with sheriffs from across the state of Texas.

According to a news release, the event will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of Broadway.

