93º

LIVE

Politics

🗳 FULL BALLOTS: 2022 Democratic, Republican primary runoff ballots for Bexar County

Congress, Bexar County judge, attorney general, state legislative races and more

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Vote 2022, Elections, Democratic Party, Republican Party, May Runoff
. (KSAT)

The 2022 Primary Runoff Election in Texas will take place on May 24. Early voting runs from May 16 to May 20.

Several consequential nominations for federal, state and county offices are up for grabs, including Congress, Bexar County judge, attorney general and state legislature.

The May 24 election will decide races that did not have a majority winner during the March 1 primary.

The following list of candidates was provided by the Bexar County Elections Department. The candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot. See the full sample ballots below.

Voters can only choose one ballot, and if they voted in the primary, they have to choose the same party’s ballot. If not, they can select a ballot from either party.

Democratic primary runoff candidates:

U.S. Representative, District 21

  • Claudia Andreana Zapata
  • Ricardo Villarreal

U.S. Representative, District 28

  • Jessica Cisneros
  • Henry Cuellar

Lieutenant Governor

  • Michelle Beckley
  • Mike Collier

Attorney General

  • Rochelle Mercedes Garza
  • Joe Jaworski

Comptroller of Public Accounts

  • Angel Luis Vega
  • Janet T. Dudding

Commissioner of the General Land Office

  • Sandragrace Martinez
  • Jay Kleberg

Member, State Board of Education, District 1

  • Melissa N. Ortega
  • Laura Marquez

County Judge

  • Ina Minjarez
  • Peter Sakai

Judge, County Court at Law No. 2

  • Melissa Saenz
  • Maria Teresa Garcia

District Clerk

  • Gloria A. Martinez
  • Christine “Chris” Castillo

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4, Place 1

  • Yolanda Acuña Uresti
  • Michele Garcia

You can view the full Democratic sample ballot below:

Republican primary runoff candidates:

U.S. Representative, District 28

  • Cassy Garcia
  • Sandra Whitten

U.S. Representative, District 35

  • Dan McQueen
  • Michael Rodriguez

Attorney General

  • Ken Paxton
  • George P. Bush

Commissioner of the General Land Office

  • Tim Westley
  • Dawn Buckingham

Railroad Commissioner

  • Sarah Stogner
  • Wayne Christian

State Representative, District 122

  • Elisa Chan
  • Mark Dorazio

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Place 1

  • Julie Bray Patterson
  • Joseph P. Appelt

County Chairman

  • Jeffrey R. McManus
  • John Austin

You can view the full Republican sample ballot below:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email