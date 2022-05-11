🗳 FULL BALLOTS: 2022 Democratic, Republican primary runoff ballots for Bexar County

The 2022 Primary Runoff Election in Texas will take place on May 24. Early voting runs from May 16 to May 20.

Several consequential nominations for federal, state and county offices are up for grabs, including Congress, Bexar County judge, attorney general and state legislature.

The May 24 election will decide races that did not have a majority winner during the March 1 primary.

The following list of candidates was provided by the Bexar County Elections Department. The candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot. See the full sample ballots below.

Voters can only choose one ballot, and if they voted in the primary, they have to choose the same party’s ballot. If not, they can select a ballot from either party.

Democratic primary runoff candidates:

U.S. Representative, District 21

Claudia Andreana Zapata

Ricardo Villarreal

U.S. Representative, District 28

Jessica Cisneros

Henry Cuellar

Lieutenant Governor

Michelle Beckley

Mike Collier

Attorney General

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Joe Jaworski

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Angel Luis Vega

Janet T. Dudding

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Sandragrace Martinez

Jay Kleberg

Member, State Board of Education, District 1

Melissa N. Ortega

Laura Marquez

County Judge

Ina Minjarez

Peter Sakai

Judge, County Court at Law No. 2

Melissa Saenz

Maria Teresa Garcia

District Clerk

Gloria A. Martinez

Christine “Chris” Castillo

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4, Place 1

Yolanda Acuña Uresti

Michele Garcia

You can view the full Democratic sample ballot below:

Republican primary runoff candidates:

U.S. Representative, District 28

Cassy Garcia

Sandra Whitten

U.S. Representative, District 35

Dan McQueen

Michael Rodriguez

Attorney General

Ken Paxton

George P. Bush

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Tim Westley

Dawn Buckingham

Railroad Commissioner

Sarah Stogner

Wayne Christian

State Representative, District 122

Elisa Chan

Mark Dorazio

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Place 1

Julie Bray Patterson

Joseph P. Appelt

County Chairman

Jeffrey R. McManus

John Austin

You can view the full Republican sample ballot below: