🗳 FULL BALLOTS: 2022 Democratic, Republican primary runoff ballots for Bexar County

The 2022 Primary Runoff Election in Texas will take place on May 24. Early voting runs from May 16 to May 20.
Several consequential nominations for federal, state and county offices are up for grabs, including Congress, Bexar County judge, attorney general and state legislature.
The May 24 election will decide races that did not have a majority winner during the March 1 primary.
The following list of candidates was provided by the Bexar County Elections Department. The candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot. See the full sample ballots below.
Voters can only choose one ballot, and if they voted in the primary, they have to choose the same party’s ballot. If not, they can select a ballot from either party.
Democratic primary runoff candidates:
U.S. Representative, District 21
- Claudia Andreana Zapata
- Ricardo Villarreal
U.S. Representative, District 28
- Jessica Cisneros
- Henry Cuellar
Lieutenant Governor
- Michelle Beckley
- Mike Collier
Attorney General
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza
- Joe Jaworski
Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Angel Luis Vega
- Janet T. Dudding
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Sandragrace Martinez
- Jay Kleberg
Member, State Board of Education, District 1
- Melissa N. Ortega
- Laura Marquez
County Judge
- Ina Minjarez
- Peter Sakai
Judge, County Court at Law No. 2
- Melissa Saenz
- Maria Teresa Garcia
District Clerk
- Gloria A. Martinez
- Christine “Chris” Castillo
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4, Place 1
- Yolanda Acuña Uresti
- Michele Garcia
You can view the full Democratic sample ballot below:
May Runoff 2022 Sample Ballot (D) by David Ibanez on Scribd
Republican primary runoff candidates:
U.S. Representative, District 28
- Cassy Garcia
- Sandra Whitten
U.S. Representative, District 35
- Dan McQueen
- Michael Rodriguez
Attorney General
- Ken Paxton
- George P. Bush
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Tim Westley
- Dawn Buckingham
Railroad Commissioner
- Sarah Stogner
- Wayne Christian
State Representative, District 122
- Elisa Chan
- Mark Dorazio
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Place 1
- Julie Bray Patterson
- Joseph P. Appelt
County Chairman
- Jeffrey R. McManus
- John Austin
You can view the full Republican sample ballot below:
May Runoff 2022 Sample Ballot (R) by David Ibanez on Scribd