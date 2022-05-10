Runoff races to watch in the 2022 midterm primary on May 24

A handful of races that didn’t have a decisive winner during the March midterm primary election will be decided in a runoff on May 24.

Several races will be on the ballot, including the Democratic primary for Bexar County’s top elected position.

A runoff occurs in races with more than two candidates where one candidate failed to win more than 50% of the vote. The top two contenders from the March 1 primary will now face off on May 24. The winner will advance to the general election on Nov. 8.

The one-week early voting window for the runoff is slated for May 16-May 20. Election day is scheduled for May 24.

Click here to check to see if you’re registered to vote. Early voting locations can be found here.

Ad

Here are all the key runoffs from the Bexar County area and around South/Central Texas.

Bexar County Judge

Ina Minjarez, left, and Peter Sakai, right, are in the runoff for Bexar County Judge in the Democratic primary. (KSAT)

Democratic candidates for Bexar County Judge — the top elected position in the county — will go head-to-head in a runoff.

Former District Court Judge Peter Sakai led after the primary with 41% of the vote while State Rep. Ina Minjarez won 31% of the vote.

The two have spent weeks trying to court voters through forums and endorsements.

The winner will face Republican Trish DeBerry in November, who won her primary.

The general election will determine who will succeed Nelson Wolff, who has been Bexar County Judge since 2001.

Attorney General

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and George P. Bush at their election night watch parties on March 1, 2022. (The Texas Tribune)

Despite an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, Ken Paxton was forced into a runoff against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush. Paxton led with 43% of the vote, but didn’t capture the 50% needed to clinch victory.

Ad

Paxton has been plagued by scandals in his tenure as attorney general. He remains indicted in a securities fraud case, is under investigation by the FBI over accusations that he used his office to help a wealthy donor and has been sued by the state bar over his challenge of the 2020 election.

The Democratic nomination will also be decided in a runoff. Rochelle Mercedes Garza won 41% of the vote and will face former Galveston mayor Joe Jaworski, who won 22% of the vote.

Ad

The GOP runoff winner will likely be the favorite in November.

Congressional District 28

Henry Cuellar and Jessica Cisneros (KSAT)

The Democratic and Republican primaries for Congressional District 28 are in runoff races.

On the Democratic side, immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros and Congressman Henry Cuellar went back and forth on the lead. While close to 50%, neither cleared that threshold for the nomination.

The race will be closely watched, especially after a leaked Supreme Court draft indicated that Roe v. Wade — the landmark case that legalized abortion — would be overturned. Cuellar was the only House Democrat to vote against federal legislation to codify abortion, which Cisneros has emphasized leading up to the runoff.

On the Republican side, Cassy Garcia, who won 29% of the vote, will face Sandra Whitten for the nomination.

Ad

Congressional District 35

Among the 10 candidates who sought the Republican nomination in the district, it came down to two for the runoff — former Corpus Christi Mayor Dan McQueen and Michael Rodriguez.

McQueen led the way with 21% of the vote while Rodriguez trailed with 15% of the vote.

The district, which spans from Austin to San Antonio, is reliably Democratic, making former Austin City Councilman Greg Casar — who advanced from the Democratic primary — the favored candidate in November.

Congressional District 15

GOP Candidate Monica De La Cruz was able to avoid a runoff in Congressional District 15, while Democrats are headed to a runoff.

Democrat Ruben Ramirez, who led with 28% of the vote, will face Michelle Vallejo, who trailed behind him with 20% of the vote.

This district was redrawn to become more competitive, giving Republicans a shot to flip the seat in November.

Attorney General

Despite an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, Ken Paxton was forced into a runoff against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush. Paxton led with 43% of the vote, but didn’t capture the 50% needed to clinch victory. Paxton is being investigated by the FBI over accusations that he used his office to help a wealthy donor.

Ad

The Democratic nomination will also be decided in a runoff. Rochelle Mercedes Garza won 41% of the vote and will face former Galveston mayor Joe Jaworski, who won 22% of the vote.

The GOP runoff winner will likely be the favorite in November.

Lieutenant Governor

Mike Collier, left, and Michelle Beckley, right (KSAT)

Dan Patrick won the Republican nomination, but the Democratic nomination has yet to be decided.

Mike Collier led the way with 42% of the vote, but Michelle Beckley was close behind with 34% of the vote.

Land Commissioner

Land Commissioner candidates for both parties are headed to a runoff.

Democrat Sandragrace Martinez, who won 32% of the vote, will face off against Jay Kleberg, who won 26% of the vote.

Republican Dawn Buckingham led the primary with 42% and will face Tim Westley who trailed behind at 15% of the March vote.

Railroad Commissioner

Republican Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian, who won 42% of the vote, has been in a bitter primary race with Sarah Stogner, who forced her way into the runoff with 18% of the vote.

Ad

Luke Warford took the Democratic nomination.

Texas Senate District 24

Pete Flores, left, and Raul Reyes, right (KSAT)

Republican State Sen. Pete Flores is facing off against former congressional candidate Raul Reyes in Texas Senate District 24. Flores received 46% of the vote in March.

Texas House District 122

Former San Antonio City Councilwoman Elisa Chan and former Republican Party precinct chairman Mark Dorazio are locked in a runoff.

Chan captured the most votes, 37%, while Dorazio had 28% of the vote in the March primary.

This seat was held by Republican Rep. Lyle Larson, who decided not to seek reelection after a polarizing session in the Texas Legislature.

The Republican runoff winner will face the uncontested Democratic candidate Angi Aramburu in November.

Read more on KSAT 12′s Vote 2022 page.

Read more: