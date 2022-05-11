Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County for the 2022 Texas primary runoff election

SAN ANTONIO – Voters get another chance to head to the polls this month with the Texas primary runoff election on May 24.

There are just five days of early voting for those who prefer to cast their ballots before election day.

The early voting period for the primary election runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday, May 16 through Friday, May 20.

In this midterm election year, Bexar County residents will decide who will represent them on the local, state and national levels.

If a voter voted in one party’s primary election in March, the voter can only vote in the same party’s runoff election on May 24.

If a voter did not vote in the March Primary, he or she will still be permitted to vote in the runoff and can choose either party’s ballot on that date.

Voters in Bexar County can cast a ballot at any polling place during early voting and on election day.

When can I vote early in Bexar County for the May 24 runoff election?

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday from May 16-20.

Where can I vote early in Bexar County for the May 24 runoff election?

Bexar County Elections Office: 1103 S. Frio Street

Bexar County Justice Center (basement): 300 Dolorosa. *Closes at 6 p.m.

Brookhollow Library: 530 Heimer Road

Castle Hills City Hall (community room): 209 Lemonwood Drive

Claude Black Center: 2805 East Commerce

Cody Library: 11441 Vance Jackson

Converse City Hall (old): 405 S. Seguin Rd.

Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Rd.

Cortez Library: 2803 Hunter Boulevard

Encino Park Library: 2515 East Evans Road

Great Northwest Library: 9050 Wellwood

Guerra Library: 7878 W. Military Drive

John Igo Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

Johnston Library: 6307 Sun Valley Drive

Las Palmas Library: 515 Castroville Road

Leon Valley Conference Center: 6421 Evers Road

Lion’s Field: 2809 Broadway

Maury Maverick, Jr. Library: 8700 Mystic Park

McCreless Branch Library: 1023 Ada St.

Mission Library: 3134 Roosevelt Avenue

Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Road

Northwest Vista College (Mountain Laurel Hall): 3535 N. Ellison Drive

Palo Alto College (Performing Arts Center): 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

Parman Library: 20735 Wilderness Oak St.

Precinct 1 Office: 3505 S. Pleasanton Road

Schaefer Library: 6322 US Hwy 87 E.

Semmes Branch Library at Comanche Lookout Park: 15060 Judson Rd.

Shavano Park City Hall: 900 Saddletree Court

Somerset City Hall: 7360 E. 6th Street

Tobin Library at Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach

Universal City Library: 100 Northview Drive

UTSA (Bexar Room): 1 UTSA Circle

Van Raub Elementary School (Rock House): 8776 Dietz Elkhorn Rd.

Wonderland Mall Of The Americas: 4522 Fredericksburg Road

Woodlawn Pointe Center: 702 Donaldson Avenue

Do you have more questions about the election? Here’s everything you need to know about voting in the 2022 Texas primary runoff election on May 24.