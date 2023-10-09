Gov. Abbott vows unwavering support for Israel, orders flags flown at half-staff

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday strongly condemned this weekend’s acts of war against Israel and innocent civilians by the terrorist group Hamas and vowed comprehensive public safety measures for Israeli and Jewish locations across Texas.

Abbott also announced over $4 million of additional funding from the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) to provide enhanced security for Jewish organizations, such as synagogues and schools in Texas.

“The State of Texas condemns these heinous acts of violence and inhumanity against Israel and its people by ruthless terrorists, and we stand ready to offer our complete support to the Israeli and Jewish communities,” Abbott said. “I firmly denounce the act of war against Israeli citizens and Americans in Israel and support Israel’s right to defend itself from these barbaric attacks. Working with local partners across Texas, we are actively increasing security at Jewish and Israel-related locations such as synagogues and schools. In response to these cowardly attacks, we stand united with our Jewish neighbors and we repudiate terrorism and anti-Semitism.”

Abbott also issued an Executive Order directing all Texas state agencies to refrain from purchasing goods produced in or exported from the Gaza Strip and from any organization or state actor with ties to Hamas.

The governor also ordered all flags across Texas flown at half-staff in to honor those who lost their lives, including American citizens.