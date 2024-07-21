Pelosi delivers speech to NC Democrats with notable absence — Biden's future as nominee

RALEIGH, N.C. – In a state expected to help decide the presidency, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi did little to quell speculation on President Joe Biden's path forward as the Democratic nominee to a room full of North Carolina Democrats on Saturday.

Pelosi addressed more than 900 people at the North Carolina Democratic Party fundraiser in Raleigh — an event billed as the annual “Unity Dinner” during a time of significant national discord over how the party will proceed in the 2024 presidential election. All eyes are on Democratic leaders like Pelosi, who colleagues say has her finger on the party's pulse, to get a glimpse of what Biden's future holds.

The power she holds in the Democratic Party — and in the direction the party takes — was no better emphasized than in her introduction by U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C.

“When Nancy Pelosi speaks, everybody listens,” Adams said.

And with everybody listening, Pelosi gave a speech largely absent of mentions to Biden's presidential bid.

Pelosi spent most of her speech recounting battles over budget and policy in the U.S. House, highlighting the importance of funding public education and reiterating the dangers of the Republican agenda. When she did mention Biden, it was mostly to tout his administration's policies.

At the end of her speech, Pelosi shifted to discussing the party's plans in the coming months and chose to focus on Democratic mobilization efforts rather than who to mobilize behind.

“Are you ready for a Democratic president?” Pelosi said amid cheers. “I thought so.”

Since Biden's dismal showing in the June 27 debate with former Republican President Donald Trump, significant fallout has ensued within the Democratic Party on whether the president is capable of defeating Trump.

The former speaker is among a growing group of prominent Democratic leaders who have expressed concerns behind closed doors on Biden's ability to win in November. Pelosi told Biden in private that Democrats may fail to control the House if he doesn't drop out, but she later said her conversations were misrepresented.

Despite a swell of Democratic lawmakers calling for Biden to drop out, none of North Carolina’s seven Democratic representatives have publicly signaled support for finding a new nominee to lead the ticket.

While some reports say Biden is more open to the idea of leaving the race in private discussions, his campaign staff has continually reaffirmed his commitment to staying in as the nominee.

Brenda Pollard, a Durham delegate who has attended five Democratic conventions, said she's had conversations with Democrats around the state who want Biden to stay in.

“As a pledged delegate, until he says 'I'm not,' I'm going to continue to be pledged,” the 73-year-old said, adding later that she felt Vice President Kamala Harris has the qualifications to be president if Biden dropped out.

About 6 in 10 Democrats believe Harris has the makings of a good president, according to a recent AP-NORC Center poll.

North Carolina is also home to one of the most hotly contested gubernatorial races in the country, pitting Democratic state Attorney General Josh Stein against Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. The latter has become known for his similar, brash politicking style to Trump, which has made Robinson a lightning rod for criticism about statements some have found offensive and harmful.

To reiterate the stakes of his race, Stein told the audience that voters have a choice between “two competing visions” in a competitive election — one that he said North Carolina will play a large role in deciding.

“People in other states hunger for the kind of power that we have here in North Carolina. To possess this political power is a privilege,” Stein said.

Stein did not mention Biden, but instead wrapped up his speech saying Democrats will “keep the White House and defeat Donald Trump.”

Met by a standing ovation, Gov. Roy Cooper also took the stage, saying Biden and Harris are “all in for North Carolina.” But most of his speech highlighted other issues, such as breaking the GOP legislative supermajority and getting Democrats in other statewide offices.

Cooper has become part of the national conversation on the presidential race, as pundits consider who could be Harris' running mate if Biden leaves the race. Cooper's status as a term-limited governor, as well as his strong support of the Biden-Harris administration, has piqued some interest on his prospects.