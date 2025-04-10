States advance fetal rights measures that critics warn will pave a path for outlawing abortions

FILE - An operating room technician performs an ultrasound on a patient at an abortion clinic in Shreveport, La., July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A new Kansas law and a Florida bill outline policies backed by abortion opponents that critics see as moves toward giving embryos and fetuses the same rights as the women carrying them.

The Kansas Legislature's Republican supermajorities on Thursday overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a bill to require that child support payments cover embryos and fetuses and to grant an income tax break for a pregnancy or stillbirth. In Florida, lawmakers are advancing a bill that would permit parents to seek civil damages for the wrongful death of an embryo or fetus.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, anti-abortion activists across the country are pushing measures to enshrine the rights of fetuses, with the ultimate goal of ending abortion nationwide. Lawmakers pitching the proposals describe them as support for new parents or vulnerable families.

“This bill is about being compassionate to pregnant women,” Kansas Republican state Rep. Susan Humphries said Thursday.

Many states already give fetuses some legal rights

Pregnancy Justice, which advocates for pregnant people, found that as of last year, at least 17 states had laws on the books giving fetuses the rights of people in criminal or civil law. Also, in most states, including Florida and Kansas, a person can face criminal charges for causing the death of a fetus, other than through an abortion.

Georgia and Utah offer income tax breaks for fetuses, and Kansas will soon allow parents to claim an extra dependent child tax deduction on their personal income taxes for the year a child is born and a deduction for a stillbirth.

Also like Georgia, Kansas will start a divorced or single parent's obligation to pay child support “from the date of conception." Its new law takes effect July 1.

“It really is common sense, to provide support for women,” said Republican state Sen. Kellie Warren, a supporter of the Kansas measure.

The Texas Senate approved a child support proposal earlier this month, and lawmakers introduced proposals this year in Missouri, Montana, Pennsylvania and Virginia, according to an Associated Press analysis using the bill-tracking software Plural.

Allowing wrongful death lawsuits to cover fetuses

The bill advancing in Florida would allow parents to file lawsuits over the wrongful death of a embryo or fetus at any stage of pregnancy, and juries could award monetary damages for the wages a fetus would have earned, according to the bill's sponsor.

The bill has cleared the full House and was approved by its second Senate committee Thursday, though its third and final committee hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Florida is among six states that do not allow lawsuits over the wrongful death of a fetus, according to a legislative analysis. Kansas already has a law like the one Florida is considering.

In Florida, sponsoring Republican Sen. Erin Grall told her colleagues the measure “is not about abortion."

“It’s not a secret. Everybody in the room knows where I stand on life," Grall said. "To me this is about parity in our civil justice system.”

One expert sees a ‘well-defined and very public playbook’

Critics see both the Florida and Kansas proposals as part of an effort to move from allowing states to ban abortion — as the U.S. Supreme Court did in its 2022 Dobbs decision — to outlawing abortion across the nation as a violation of a fetus' or embryo's constitutional rights.

Mary Ziegler, a University of California, Davis law professor who's published six books in the past 10 years on abortion law and the history of U.S. abortion policy, said this year's Florida measure aligns with a “pretty well-defined and very public playbook" to build a legal framework for a national abortion ban.

“It’s about setting a precedent for recognizing fetal rights in one context being used to recognize fetal rights constitutionally," she said.

Florida considered a similar wrongful death measure last year, but it failed amid concerns about an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law. In vitro fertilization services stopped in Alabama until that state's governor signed a law to protect them — a step taken in other GOP-controlled states.

Concerns about IVF services still linger among some lawmakers in the Florida state capital of Tallahassee, as well as among doctors and abortion rights advocates.

Democratic state Rep. Allison Tant took to the House floor to debate against the Florida bill, which she says “imperils” the fertility services that made her a mom.

“IVF pregnancies are inherently fragile and risky,” Tant said. “We are going to see lawsuits like we’ve never seen."

Additional bipartisan concerns emerge

Reproductive rights advocates in Florida also worry that wrongful death lawsuits could target health care providers who offer abortions, family and friends who help a loved one obtain an abortion, or fertility clinics whose clients experience a miscarriage.

In Texas, a man filed a wrongful death lawsuit against three women he said helped his now-ex-wife obtain medication for an abortion, though he later settled the case.

Florida’s proposal specifies that it does not authorize a cause of action against a mother for the death of her unborn child, or against a health care worker if they provided “lawful” medical care.

Still, Republican Sen. Tom Leek voted against the bill in committee after raising concerns about the measure potentially “being weaponized against women who lose a child.”

The fear of legal action could push more OBGYNs to avoid taking on high-risk patients or stop practicing in Florida entirely, a lobbyist for a medical malpractice insurance company has argued.

“There is a serious concern that there are other motivations here behind this bill, specifically with respect to abortion, with respect to potentially IVF in the future,” said Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky. “This is setting a new base for future issues, for future liability, for future bans. And it’s incredibly concerning.”

___ Associated Press writer Geoff Mulvihill contributed to this report. Hanna reported from Topeka, Kansas. Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.