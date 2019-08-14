Nelson Wolff asks Bexar County Democrats not to boycott Bill Miller BBQ

SAN ANTONIO - County Judge Nelson Wolff published a letter to social media Tuesday asking the Bexar County Democrats not to boycott Bill Miller BBQ.

He addressed the letter to Bexar County Democrat chairwoman Monica Alcantara, saying it would be a mistake to boycott the local restaurant chain.

"A company should be judged by the services and productes they provide and how they give back to the community, as well as treat their employees," the letter said in part.

Bexar County Democrats is considering boycotting Bill Miller BBQ after a tweet from Joaquin Castro called out the owner, Balous Miller, for being a maximum donor to Donald Trump's campaign.

According to the Rivard Report, the "vote to boycott the businesses of San Antonio-based donors of President Donald Trump" was delayed Tuesday, after Wolff sent the letter.

Wolff penned an extensive explanation of Bill Miller's contributions to local schools and students including:

$3.5 million in tuition reimbursement

$210,000 in scholarships

$350,000 to San Antonio Independent's School District's Mama Patrol

$100,000 scholarship to DACA student at Texas A&M-Kingsville

Wolff also pointed to the company's sponsorship of the Walk to End Alzheimer's in 2018 and the 2019 San Antonio Area Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, among other philanthropic sponsorship and funding.

Wolff concluded the letter saying, "Instead of boycotting, you should reach out to Bill Miller to address any concerns you may have."

KSAT has reached out to Alcantara and Bexar County Democrats for a statement.

