Project Quest receives $1M grant to continue helping San Antonians achieve long-term employment

SAN ANTONIO - Project Quest received a $1 million grant to continue helping people in San Antonio gain the skills and resources needed to achieve long-term employment.

The $1 million grant is from the Rockefeller Foundation and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

The grant recognizes Project Quest’s ongoing collaboration with the city of San Antonio

Mayor Ron Nirenberg congratulated Project Quest in the following statement:

“Congratulations to Project Quest for winning a Communities Thrive Challenge grant. The $1 million grant to Project Quest announced on Tuesday is a welcome boost to San Antonio's workforce development efforts. This new funding will help Project Quest improve the lives of working San Antonians and the city as a whole."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.