Put a ring on it: Police search for 2 diamond ring bandits

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for two men who they said made off with diamond rings from a Zales Jewelers near Alamo Ranch earlier this month.

Crime Stoppers put out photos of the two suspects Tuesday morning. According to the bulletin, the pair walked into a Zales Jewelers at 5531 West Loop 1604 North around 7 p.m. and each asked to see two rings.

According to police, each ring was a 1 1/5 carat solitaire white gold ring with a total value of $14,200.

The pair, police said, took off with the rings without paying for them.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips made directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.