Questions loom after man claims he was shot on bike that investigators couldn't find

SAN ANTONIO - A shooting on the Northwest Side has police searching for answers, and officials say the victim in the case isn't helping much with information.

The shooting happened on the 4800 block of Gus Eckert Road near Fredericksburg Road and USAA Boulevard.

A man said he was shot in the leg while riding a bike, but police say when they found the victim, they could not locate any bicycle.

The man isn't cooperating in the case and is being treated at University Hospital, police said.

