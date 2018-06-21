Raising Cane's employees fired after viral video raises health concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mis. - A video showing a Raising Cane’s employee swirling her hand in a bucket of tea has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place in Kansas City, Missouri, and the video was originally posted to Snapchat, according to WBRZ.

The video, captioned, “Don’t drink tea from Cane’s,” shows the employee pouring the team into a dispenser after mixing it with her hands.

McAlister's Deli giving away free tea Thursday

Raising Cane’s released the following statement regarding the incident:

"Our 19,000+ Crewmembers take pride in what we do; we take the integrity of our products very seriously and we will not tolerate actions that compromise our high standards.

"As soon as we were made aware of the incident at our Tiffany Springs restaurant, we launched a full investigation and have taken the necessary action, including terminating the Crewmembers involved.

"We are incredibly disappointed by the actions of these Crewmembers, this is not who we are as a company and we deeply regret any concern caused. Moving forward, we will work to ensure additional training for all Crewmembers to reinforce Cane’s values."

Watch the video below:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.