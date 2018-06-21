McAlister's Deli giving away free tea Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - McAlister’s Deli is celebrating National Iced Tea Month with its 10th annual Free Tea Day Thursday.

Anyone who visits McAlister’s Thursday will receive a complimentary 32-ounce glass of tea, no purchase necessary.

Guests can choose between sweet or unsweetened black tea.

When ordering on the app or online you can still add a tea to your order at no cost.

"At McAlister's, we're saying 'Cheers to Ten Years' of Free Tea Day and also extending our thanks to fans with special iced tea treats throughout the month," said Joe Guith, President of McAlister's Deli. "Everything at McAlister's, including our beloved teas, wouldn't be possible without our valued guests and we're thrilled to celebrate with our refreshing offerings all month long."

McAlister’s famous tea is steeped with Rainforest Alliance Certified premium tea leaves and made fresh every four hours.

Cheers to you, Tea Freaks! Here’s to 10 tea-filled years of #FreeTeaDay2018! Who are you raising your glass with today? pic.twitter.com/CpMfmNXN9a — McAlister's Deli (@McAlistersDeli) June 21, 2018

