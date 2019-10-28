Rapper kicks fan off Mala Luna stage for refusing to reject President Donald Trump

SAN ANTONIO - A rapper known for his dislike of President Donald Trump — one of his hit songs is named "FDT," if you can guess what that means — called out one of his supporters at the Mala Luna Music Festival over the weekend.

YG invited the young fan onstage and then kicked him off after he declined to say "f— Donald Trump" during his Saturday set.

"I spotted you out in the crowd, I asked if you f— with Donald Trump and you said 'you don't know,'" YG told the fan, who appeared onstage amid boos.

The rapper, who released "FDT" with the late Nipsey Hussle in 2016, then told the fan he needed to "make up your mind tonight."

"I want you to state your name and yell ‘f— Donald Trump,'" he asked the man, who then refused and shook his head.

The rapper told him to "get his a— out of here," which was followed by cheers from festivalgoers.

"Get him offstage, he's a Donald Trump supporter," he said.

The ousting was criticized by The White House Monday.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham sarcastically told Fox News it is "another example of the tolerant left."

