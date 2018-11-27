Rapper Nick Esene among victims of deadly Houston strip club shooting, officials say

Nick Esene is seen in this undated image posted on his Facebook page.

HOUSTON - Up-and-coming rapper Nicholas Esene, whose stage name was Ghost Magneto, has been identified by officials as one of the victims of a deadly shooting in west Houston Tuesday morning.

Esene was found dead in a car in the back parking lot of Club Onyx at approximately 4:17 a.m. with another male victim, whose identity has not yet been released, officials said.

A patron of the club heard gunshots and alerted a security guard, who found the two men, according to KPRC.

Police believe the attack was targeted and that two shooters were involved.

Officers with the Houston Police Department will review surveillance video from the club for clues that might lead to an arrest.

