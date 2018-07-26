Reporter Debrief: Deven Clarke on covering last two weeks of Chris Young's life

SAN ANTONIO - Chris Young was 21 years old when he was part of a robbery that ended in the death of a 55-year-old convenience store owner, Hasmukh Patel, in 2004..

Young said he was drunk and high that night and never made excuses for his actions.

But 14 years later, Young considered himself a changed man. He spent his years on death row mentoring at-risk youth, bussed in by his aunt.

This month, thousands of people -- including the family of the man he killed -- rallied and petitioned for the State of Texas' parole board to grant Young clemency.

On July 13, the board denied the request.

Young's supporters urged Gov. Greg Abbott to grant the death row inmate a 30-reprieve, which is within the governor's power.

Abbott didn't act on the requests.

Young died by lethal injection at 6:38 p.m. on July 17 at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

KSAT 12's Deven Clarke covered the last two weeks of Young's life. Deven interviewed him on death row, attended the rallies in support of clemency and sat in the room when Young was given the lethal injection.

Deven sat down with GMSA @ 9's Leslie Mouton and Mark Austin and spoke about covering those last two weeks.

