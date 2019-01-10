Residents enroll in BCSO Citizens Academy for better understanding of law enforcement

SAN ANTONIO - A group of local residents are receiving a better understanding of law enforcement by enrolling in this year's Citizens Academy created by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Wednesday marked the beginning of the 13-week program, which is one of the two scheduled Citizens Academy sessions for the new year.

Sheriff Javier Salazar and deputies with the Sheriff's Community Oriented Response & Education Unit briefed the 15 participants about the topics and training that will be covered during the Citizens Academy.

The topics are: BCSO History, Community Services, Criminal Investigation, Defensive Training, Detention Operations, Evidence Handling, Firearms, Judicial Process, Patrol Ride Along and the Special Operations Units for the Sheriff’s Office.

