Residents evacuated after fire breaks out at West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - A fire prompted an evacuation of residents from an apartment building Thursday morning on the city's West Side.
The fire, which officials said originated in a kitchen of a unit, was reported at 9 a.m. at the Marbach Manor Apartments in the 7200 block of Marbach Road.
More News Headlines
Residents soon after were told to leave their units.
"We hear banging on the door and screaming. And then I heard the sirens. And I looked out the window, and I see the manager is telling us that we needed to evacuate," said Champaign Martin, an apartment resident.
A woman and two dogs were seen being treated for possible smoke inhalation, fire officials said.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.