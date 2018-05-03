Residents evacuated after fire breaks out at West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - A fire prompted an evacuation of residents from an apartment building Thursday morning on the city's West Side.

The fire, which officials said originated in a kitchen of a unit, was reported at 9 a.m. at the Marbach Manor Apartments in the 7200 block of Marbach Road.

Residents soon after were told to leave their units.

"We hear banging on the door and screaming. And then I heard the sirens. And I looked out the window, and I see the manager is telling us that we needed to evacuate," said Champaign Martin, an apartment resident.

A woman and two dogs were seen being treated for possible smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

