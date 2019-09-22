Residents stop for pictures as crews clear scaffolding that collapsed in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The 100-foot scaffold that collapsed in downtown San Antonio is still blocking streets Saturday.

The scaffolding collapsed Thursday night after it was knocked down during severe thunderstorms in the area.

While progress is clearly being made in the cleanup efforts, the scaffold still had a massive presence in downtown San Antonio.

Residents could be seen stopping by the road closure to take pictures of the collapsed scaffold.

Three people were injured after they ran from a bus park bench nearby the collapse, Fire Chief Charles Hood said. They suffered minor injuries and were not hit by the scaffolding.

Hood said St. Mark's Episcopal Church was damaged by the scaffolding. He said it didn't appear anyone was in the church or the crushed cars.

No timetable has been set for when the scaffolding will be cleared.

