Large scaffolding collapses downtown; high winds blamed

SAN ANTONIO - High winds are blamed for a large scaffolding collapsing Thursday night in downtown San Antonio.

San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington said about 10 stories of scaffolding collapsed onto the street near the intersection of St. Mary's Street nd East Martin.

An early report of a woman with a baby being injured by falling debris turned out to be false, Arrington said. No one was injured after all.

We'll have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.