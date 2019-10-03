Retrace steps of Texas serial killer during creepy tour

AUSTIN, Texas - You can retrace the steps of America's first serial killer as part of Murder Walk Austin, a tour that takes you back to 1885.

The tour follows the story of the midnight assassin, sometimes called the servant girl annihilator, a serial killer who "brutally and systematically hacked eight women to death using an axe," according to the Murder Walk Austin website.

The unsolved slayings are sometimes referred to as the servant girl murders.

31 of the most haunted places in South Texas

PBS covered the story and even interviewed some of the descendants of the murder victims.

The tour takes about two hours from start to finish and covers 2 miles of historic Austin.

Tickets for the killer tour are $40 per person and can be purchased here.

Map shows where to find pumpkin patches in San Antonio and surrounding areas

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.