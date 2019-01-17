Rita Vidaurri, 'La Calandria' has passed away at 94

SAN ANTONIO - Rita Vidaurri, a successful singer and performer in the U.S., Mexico and throughout Central and South America in the 1940s, has passed away at the age of 94, the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center said in a post on their Facebook page.

The Esperanza Peace & Justice Center said Vidaurri, also known as “La Calandria,” died Wednesday night surrounded by people who loved her.

Born in San Antonio in 1924, the Facebook post said Vidaurri eventually toured Cuba with legends Celia Cruz and Olga Guillot and performed with such famous artists as Tin Tán, Pedro Vargas, Trío Tariacuri, Lalo ‘El Piporro’ González, Cantinflas, Nat King Cole and many more.

