Ron Nirenberg, Greg Brockhouse headed to runoff in San Antonio mayoral race

SAN ANTONIO - The night started off very close for the top two mayoral candidates, incumbent Mayor Ron Nirenberg and District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse, in the May 4 general election.

The night started off with Nirenberg in the lead, garnering more than 48% of the vote. Brockhouse had more than 46% of the vote.

Candidates John Velasquez, Tim Atwood and Antonio “Tony” Diaz all started off with a little more than 1% of the vote each. And candidates Mat Pina, Michael “Commander” Idrogo, Carlos Castanuela and Bert Cecconi all started off with less than 1% of the vote.

As the night progressed, election day voting numbers began to come in and made the race even closer.

Nirenberg garnered 49% of the vote, and Brockhouse has 46%. They will head to a runoff on June 8.

San Antonio General Election results for San Antonio Mayor on May 4, 2019.

