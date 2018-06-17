Sheriff: 5 dead, several injured after SUV fleeing authorities crashes in Dimmit County

BIG WELLS, Texas - Five immigrants are dead and several others are injured after a chase ended with a crash in Big Wells southwest of San Antonio.

The crash happened Sunday on Highway 85 when Border Patrol agents tried to stop the driver of a Chevy Suburban in Dimmit County around noon.

Deputies were notified and began to pursue the driver, who was headed at speeds of 100 miles per hour, said Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver lost control of the SUV and it rolled, causing the deaths and injuries.

Four were pronounced dead at the scene and another later in the hospital, Boyd said.

Boyd said there were a total of 14 people in the SUV, including the driver who was not seriously injured.

Some of the injured passengers were flown by medical helicopters to hospitals in San Antonio, and others were taken by ambulances to a hospital in Dimmit County.

Officials said the SUV driver has been arrested by Homeland Security agents.

