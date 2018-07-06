SA day care vandalized 6 times within month, damages worth over $3,000

SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit said its day care has been vandalized six times within a month and has lost thousands of dollars in damages.

The Madonna Center, a neighborhood community located on the city’s West Side, said thieves took lawn tools and maintenance equipment, and vandalized the organization’s small bus used to transport senior citizens.

The organization said it estimates a loss well over $3,000.

“Oh my God, here we are trying to provide care for our children while their parents are out working and it impacted our ability for that day,” Roger Caballero, executive director of Madonna Center, said.

“We barely have enough to provide quality programs and now we have to spend money to repair windows to clean up and again displacing the children,” he said.

Caballero is now asking for the community’s help and support as they fight through the adversity.

“We do need additional resources because of this unplanned expenses. If the community is able to support us by all means we need the help,” Caballero said.

Founded in 1939 and located at 1906 Castroville Road, the organization provides child care and offers programs for seniors over the age of 65.

