SA resident claims $4.7 million lottery scratch game prize

AUSTIN, Texas - A San Antonio resident claimed $4.777 million after winning a top prize in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Ultimate 7’s.

The winning ticket was sold at Pik and Pak Food Mart at 1801 West Ave. The store will get a $10,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner elected to remain anonymous, officials said.

The winning ticket is one of three top prizes that has been claimed, officials said.

Ultimate 7’s offers more than $142.8 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1-3.38, including break-even prizes.

