SA strip club loses liquor license over human trafficking, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio strip club is no longer able to sell liquor after officials said it allowed a juvenile female to work as an exotic dancer.

Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced the Blush Show Club and Restaurant, located in the 2500 block of NE Loop 410, is no longer able to sell liquor due to charges of human trafficking.

"The female was forced to work at the club by suspected human trafficker Eric Taylor, who was arrested by BCSO in November 2018," BCSO officials said.

During a sting operation in September, deputies found Taylor with a 16-year-old girl in a vehicle outside of the MGM Cabaret in Von Ormy.

The all nude after-hours unlicensed club was shut down the next day.

The investigation also revealed Taylor forced at least 10 girls, some of whom were runaways, into prostitution and work at local strip clubs, according to officials.

The Blush Show Club and Restaurant was also the subject of a joint investigation.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, officials are expected to provide details on the investigation into the Blush Show Club and Restaurant.

