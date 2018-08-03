Early morning shooting not the first trouble for Von Ormy strip club

VON ORMY, Texas - A shooting in the parking lot of a Von Ormy strip club is not the first violence to break out at that location.

There has been prior trouble at the establishment, located near Interstate 35 and Benton City Road, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

READ THE ORIGINAL REPORT: Man and woman shot in parking lot of club in Von Ormy

In fact, KSAT 12 News reported on one such shooting at that business in August 2017.

At that time, sheriff’s deputies said that someone had fired more than a dozen shots through the building several hours after security officers had to eject a patron.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, gunfire rang out again.

A sheriff’s spokesman said a man and woman in the parking lot both were shot in the upper body.

“Either they were frequenting here or visiting. But they were on the property,” said Deputy Johnny Garcia, a public information officer for BCSO. “This place was occupied by patrons at the time and fortunately it was just contained to that outside location.”

Both of the victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The shooter left the scene in a vehicle.

Garcia said detectives had not released a description of the shooter or his getaway car.

However, he did mention that he was in his 30s.

David Alvarez, who lives nearby, said he’s growing weary of the violence so close to his home.

“I mean, that's normal for this place. You've got jealous husbands, jealous boyfriends,” he said. “It's affecting us directly because, look what we have to see. These kids got to look at this.”

Alvarez said if he had his way, no one would have to look at crime scenes like the one he saw Friday morning.

He said he wants the club to close for good.

Garcia acknowledged that this was not the first time deputies had responded to that location.

“We've had a couple of incidents here,” Garcia said. “Just like any establishment that serves alcohol, those tend to bring some sort of violence every once in a while.”

He said, however, that he did not know how or if the latest shooting would have any impact on the future of the establishment.

