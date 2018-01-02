Two days into 2018, SAFD has already responded to at least 20 fires

SAN ANTONIO - Less than 48 hours into the new year, the San Antonio Fire Department already has its hands full.

Firefighters have responded to 20 fire calls in the new year. One of the fires resulted in the death of a man and another claimed the lives of four dogs.

SAFD spokesman Woody Woodward said early Tuesday morning the department had responded to 16 calls for fires throughout the city, but that several turned out to be trash fires or electrical issues. Four more fires erupted after Woodward's quote, bringing the total to 20.

Woodward said the fires don't appear to be heating related, however, the Fire Department is refreshing the public on fire safety given the cold weather.

By Tuesday night, KSAT covered five fires:

500 Torreon St. - 6:40 a.m.

Firefighters were called to the home after a family who had just moved into the rental home smelled smoke. When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire in the attic.

300 Bristol Ave. - 7 a.m.

Authorities believe an electrical issue caused the fire. Six people and a dog made it out of the home safely.

200 Belmont St. - 9 a.m.

A man died in a house fire in the 200 block of Belmont Street Tuesday morning. Authorities said a neighbor broke through burglar bars to try to rescue the man but saw the man was on fire.

3700 Montpelier Dr. - 10:30 a.m.​

Arson is still investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out in the 3700 block of Montpelier Drive. When firefighters arrived at the home, they saw flames shooting through the roof of the house and heavy smoke. Two people in the home made it out safely. One of four pets died in the blaze.

Sun Gate Street - 1 p.m.

Authorities were called out to a neighborhood off Perrin Beitel between Wurzbach Parkway and Loop 410 just before 1 p.m. for a report of a fire. The cause is still unknown.

