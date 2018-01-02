Neighbor found victim on fire after breaking into home in rescue attempt, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO - A man died Tuesday morning in a fire that broke out in an East Side home, the San Antonio Fire Department confirmed.

The fire was called in just before 9 a.m. in the 200 block of Belmont Street, not far from East Commerce and South New Braunfels Avenue.

SAFD Chief Charles Hood said a neighbor broke through burglar bars to get inside the house and found the victim on fire.

Firefighters arrived and pulled him out of the house and extinguished the fire.

There was damage in the kitchen so it appeared as if the fire started in the kitchen, Chief Hood said.

Fire officials are still investigating how the man got set on fire. The victim's name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information

