Fireworks to blame for starting fire to tarp on tornado-damaged home, homeowner says

SAN ANTONIO - The owner of a home that caught fire believes a firework that landed on a tarp on his tornado-damaged roof caused a fire Monday night.

The home in the 6700 block of Montgomery Drive caught on fire just after 9 p.m.

The homeowner, Tony Garcia, said his home was damaged by the tornadoes that pummeled the city back in February.

The fire department confirmed they are investigating the family's suspicions that a firework is to blame. Firefighters also said only two homes in the neighborhood were damaged by the EF-0 tornado, and Garcia's home was one of them.

Garcia and his son made it out of the home without injury.

The family’s dogs and puppies that were inside did not survive.

Firefighters remained at the home as of 10:15 p.m. putting out hotspots.

