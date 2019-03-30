SAFD: Solar panel caused fire at veterinary hospital; animals rescued

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters are investigating a fire at the Babcock Hills Veterinary Hospital on the Northwest Side.

Battalion Chief Oscar Gonzalez said SAFD responded to the fire around 9 a.m.

Gonzalez said when firefighters arrived, the staff had already evacuated themselves from the building and was able to get the animals out safely.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

Gonzalez said a solar panel melted on the roof, causing the fire.

