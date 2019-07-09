SAFD: Teenage driver without license crashes into taqueria

SAN ANTONIO - A teenager who firefighters said was driving without a license Tuesday lost control of his car and crashed into a Northwest Side taqueria, according to fire department officials.

The teen lost control of an SUV and crashed into Taqueria La Tapatia Mexican Restaurant at 7891 Culebra Road, according to a chief with the San Antonio Fire Department.

The teen driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, according to authorities. Three people inside the restaurant suffered minor injuries that did not require hospitalization, fire department officials said.

It's unclear what caused the teen to lose control of the car or if the teen will face charges.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.