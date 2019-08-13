SAISD schools still dealing with A/C issues Tuesday; Fox Tech students moved to SAC

SAN ANTONIO - Some San Antonio high school students went to college for the day as air conditioning problems continued Tuesday at two San Antonio Independent School District campuses.

Sam Houston and Fox Tech high schools each had air conditioning outages Monday. While maintenance crews performed some repairs, the air conditioning was still not working Tuesday morning, so students were moved out of the affected classrooms.

At Fox Tech High School, ninth through 12th grade students from Fox Tech and the Advanced Learning Academy were taken by charter buses to the San Antonio College campus. San Antonio College is not yet in session, and each teacher was given a classroom for instruction, according to district spokesperson. Students will be bused back to Fox Tech prior to the 4 p.m. dismissal time.

At Sam Houston High School, some repairs were performed Monday, but more work is needed.

An SAISD spokesperson said students would be moved to cool areas in the school on Tuesdays while repairs are made.

