Missing 68-year-old man located, police say

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: James Lacey, a 68-year-old man who disappeared Sunday, has been located, San Antonio police announced before 11 a.m. Monday.

SAPD public information officer Romana Lopez said Lacey is "doing well" and will be reunited with his family shortly.

(Previously)

Police are asking for the public's help in finding James Lacey, a 68-year-old man who disappeared on the Northwest Side Sunday.

Lacey was last seen in the 4700 block of Lyceum Drive, police say.

He has a diagnosed medical condition, and was last seen in a dark green jacket, orange shirt and black jogging pants.

He is five feet, nine inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown and gray hair.

Police ask those with information on Lacey's whereabouts call the Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

