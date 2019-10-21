SAPD: Men attempting to repossess Jeep shot at by owner

SAN ANTONIO - Two men attempting to repossess a Jeep outside a North Side home were shot at by the vehicle's owner early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred about 4 a.m. outside a home in the 800 block of West Ridgewood Court, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Blanco Road.

According to police, the men were not hit by the gunfire, but were shaken up.

Police said as it turns out, the men were repossessing the wrong vehicle. They said the owner actually had two Jeeps and had switched the license plates on them. The one that was supposed to be repossessed is locked up where they couldn't get to it, authorities say.

Police said the SUV's owner will be charged with discharging a firearm in a municipality. He told police he was angry because the men were taking the wrong vehicle.

