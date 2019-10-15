News

San Antonio reacts after firefighter dies in freak accident in line of duty

'Please watch yourself around emergency vehicles,' SAFD Chief Hood said

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Journalist

Photo courtesy Zack Newton: Box 120 Photography

SAN ANTONIO - A firefighter with the San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) has died following an accident Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.

Firefighter Greg Garza, a 17-year veteran with SAFD, was hit by a van while on scene at an electrical call in the 500 block of Live Oak, Chief Hood said.

Garza was taken to Brook Army Military Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The SAFD is asking for prayers and continued vigilance.

"Greg was a stunningly tall, muscular man. He was a happy individual. Every time you saw Greg he had a big smile on his face," Chief Hood said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Garza.

Local fire departments and other well-wishers have sent condolences via social media:

