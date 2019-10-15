San Antonio reacts after firefighter dies in freak accident in line of duty

SAN ANTONIO - A firefighter with the San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) has died following an accident Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.

Firefighter Greg Garza, a 17-year veteran with SAFD, was hit by a van while on scene at an electrical call in the 500 block of Live Oak, Chief Hood said.

Garza was taken to Brook Army Military Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The SAFD is asking for prayers and continued vigilance.

"Greg was a stunningly tall, muscular man. He was a happy individual. Every time you saw Greg he had a big smile on his face," Chief Hood said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Garza.

Local fire departments and other well-wishers have sent condolences via social media:

We want to express our deepest condolences to the family of Firefighter Greg Garza and to the entire SAFD. Firefighter Garza tragically lost his life today while working a call. SAPD and SAFD are a true family and his loss is sadly felt by everyone. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/UB5qcGe8Fe — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) October 15, 2019

