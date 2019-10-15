SAPD: Firefighter suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by van

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio firefighter has been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. after a call for an electrical problem in the 500 block of Live Oak, not far from I-37 and East Houston Street, just east of downtown.

According to San Antonio Police Department spokesperson Officer Doug Greene, the firefighter was responding to a call at the Comfort Inn Suites when he was struck by the van.

Greene said the incident was poor timing, as the firefighter was hit by the van just as he got out of the fire truck.

The firefighter was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. His name and age have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.