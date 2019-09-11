San Antonio resident claims $1 million lottery prize in scratch off game

SAN ANTONIO - The Stacks of Cash lottery scratch ticket game just paid off big-time for one lucky San Antonio resident.

The 11th of 15 top prizes in the lottery scratch game was claimed by a winner who elected to remain anonymous.

Billy's Food Mart at 4401 Rittiman Road sold the winning ticket, according to a press release.

Stacks of Cash offers more than $100 million in total prizes and the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.37.

