SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio resident claimed the top prize in the Weekly Grand lottery scratch ticket game, according to lottery officials.

The lucky winner chose to receive monthly payments of $4,333 every month for the next 20 years.

The ticket was purchased at the Circle K at 2310 Babcock Road.

This is the fourth of five top prizes to be claimed in the Weekly Grand scratch ticket game.

The winner has elected to remain anonymous.

