San Antonio teacher creates replica Whataburger as play area for classroom

SAN ANTONIO - One teacher in the Edgewood Independent School District is cooking up a special order of learning.

Teacher Javier Rubio built a replica of a Whataburger restaurant as a play area for his students at Cardenas Early Childhood Center.

The creative, orange-filled play area includes a kitchen, cash register, food and tables.

Carissa Valdez, social media and marketing analyst for Edgewood, said Rubio created the play center as a way for students to learn vocabulary, social skills and mathematics.

See photos of Whatasized interactive lesson here:

