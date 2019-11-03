San Antonio teacher creates replica Whataburger as play area for classroom

SAN ANTONIO - One teacher in the Edgewood Independent School District is cooking up a special order of learning.
Teacher Javier Rubio built a replica of a Whataburger restaurant as a play area for his students at Cardenas Early Childhood Center.
The creative, orange-filled play area includes a kitchen, cash register, food and tables.
Carissa Valdez, social media and marketing analyst for Edgewood, said Rubio created the play center as a way for students to learn vocabulary, social skills and mathematics.
