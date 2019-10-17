Spurs announce Coyote Kids Club that comes with free swag, exclusive access for members

SAN ANTONIO - Young San Antonio Spurs fans can now fully showcase their Silver and Black pride with a newly announced kids club.

The Spurs on Thursday debuted the Coyote Kids Club that will offer free swag, discounts, access to events and more.

The club, presented by Chick-fil-A, gives the option of both free and paid memberships.

The free membership includes a monthly newsletter, a birthday card and access to camps, tournaments, partner offers and contests.

The top-tier membership, which costs $40 for one child and $25 for each additional kid, offers free membership benefits plus a T-shirt, backpack, Spurs game ticket, Rampage game ticket and Spurs Fan Shop discount.

It also grants admission to Coyote Kids Club events and offers a 50% discount for a Coyotes appearance.

Memberships are open to fans between the ages of 4 and 14. The first 300 fans to sign up will receive a Chick-fil-A swag bag.

