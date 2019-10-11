Spurs' DeRozan to launch clothing line in SA this weekend, host meet and greet with fans

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan will launch his new clothing and apparel line exclusively in San Antonio this weekend.

The line is called COMP10, and items will be sold at True North SA in the 300 block of West Sunset Road. The name is a nod to DeRozan's home city of Compton, Calif.

RELATED: New food, beer, beverage value menu called 'Spurs Steals' coming to AT&T Center

COMP10's apparel includes T-shirts and caps. Products can be purchased online, but there will exclusive items sold at True North SA.

DeRozan has spoken often about his upbringing in the Los Angeles area and the importance of being a positive representative of his home town.

He said on Spurs media day that the idea to launch the apparel line began with his best friend's idea.

"He came up with the idea and I thought it would be cool. Over the years I've been wearing it and people have asked me, ‘where can we get it? Can we get it?' My cousin and my best friend came up with the idea and they took off with it," DeRozan said.

DeRozan will host a meet and greet with fans to introduce the line Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at True North SA.

"Compton's what made me."



Tomorrow, @DeMar_DeRozan will launch his new clothing line, COMP10, exclusively here in San Antonio with a special meet and greet!



📍 True North SA

⏰ 4-6pm pic.twitter.com/u0LCSh93si — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.